After Arsenal’s defeat to Liverpool on penalties in the League Cup clash on Wednesday, Unai Emery, the manager of the Gunners revealed why he subbed off Mesut Ozil as early as the 65th minute, despite the German enjoying a good game till then.

During the post-match press conference, Emery said:

“I think he [Ozil] played very well.”

“Tonight, you’ve seen he is a skilful player in the team and he was very positive every time and I think he played a very good match,” he further added, before explaining the reason for his substitution.

“We spoke before the match, and we made the decision in the second half to take him off because he has not played for a little while and we want to keep his fitness as he was very tired,” the former Paris Saint Germain (PSG) boss said.

“But for him, it was great to play 60-65 minutes.”

“We decided before the game to only play him for that amount of time. I think, at that moment it is good to make that decision as we were calm and he did the work very well and we decided it was better to rest him.”

“We have a match on Saturday [in the Premier League, against Wolverhampton Wanderers] and we will look at the possibility to use him again alongside other players,” Emery concluded.

Quotes via Arsenal’s official website.

