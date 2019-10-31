On Wednesday, Liverpool star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scored a screamer against his former club Arsenal in an exciting contest in the League Cup – but did not celebrate his goal despite getting booed by Arsenal fans every time he got on the ball.

Watch the goal below:

Arsenal Fans Booing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain every time he got on the ball: Ox Said: pic.twitter.com/dTEFWXDAv1 — ‏ً (@AnfieldRd__) October 30, 2019

Oxlade-Chamberlain scored his goal in the 58th minute, when Arsenal were leading 4-2 with just 38 minutes of play remaining. It was Adam Lallana who started off with the attack, as he nodded a header into Liverpool’s attacking third.

The loose ball was pursued by both Oxlade-Chamberlain and Arsenal’s Maitland-Niles, but it was the Reds star who got there first.

The 26-year-old then took a light touch of the ball before firing a strike on the half-volley towards goal. Arsenal’s goalkeeper Damian Martinez tried stopping the ball with an outstretched hand, but that did not stop it from going straight into the top right corner of the goal.

With that, the scoreline became 4-3 in favour of the Gunners, and although they added one more goal in the 70th minute thanks to Joe Willock, Divock Origi’s brace (in the 62nd and 90+4th minutes) kept Liverpool in the game.

The match eventually moved on to penalties, with the scorecard reading 5-5 at the end of regulation time.

Arsenal’s Dani Ceballos missed his spot-kick while all the others scored, resulting in a 5-4 victory on penalties for Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp and co. will now proceed to the quarter-finals of the League Cup, as the Gunners stand eliminated.