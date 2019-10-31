In recent times, Mesut Ozil has often been accused of playing a role in Arsenal’s defeats – but in the League Cup clash against Liverpool on Wednesday, it felt quite the opposite as the German turned out to be one of the best players for the Gunners.

Despite so, Ozil was prematurely substituted in the 65th minute as the scoreboard read 4-4 – and eventually, Arsenal went on to lose the game on penalties.

And the Gunners fans did not sit quietly, as they rallied online for the club to sack manager Unai Emery for his decision to take off their best player just when they had a shot at winning the match.

Check out some of the best reactions below:

Imagine letting down this young lad through a poor substitution.. Emery is a scan.#EmeryOut #Ozil #Martinelli pic.twitter.com/75vKY0YBJb — Eliud Oramat (@eliudoramat2971) October 30, 2019

We have got Ozil

Mesut Ozil

I think you dont understand !#EmeryOut#Ozil — Mubashir (@xmubashir) October 30, 2019

Emery makes yet another wrong decision and we are out. Takes off our best player. No surprise. Get rid of this sub standard manager now before it’s too late #Ozil #EmeryOut — JR (@jr271) October 30, 2019

Crazy night at Anfield. Shows how much Mesut Ozil is vital for attacking football. #emeryout @arsenal #ozil — Funda Caprice (@Funda18469767) October 30, 2019

Emery explaining his decision to substitute Ozil pic.twitter.com/LqBEkTRQrz — Simpsons Arsenal (@SimpsonsArsenal) October 30, 2019

Ozil was involved in all four goals but Emery chose to substitute him. What else is the definition of cluelessness.#LIVARS pic.twitter.com/WtAwqzSB9t — David Everest Ovi (@evalyours) October 30, 2019

You substitute a man who can do this….? #Emery is not long for this world #Ozil #LIVARSpic.twitter.com/AyE2lOiNZp — Michael Gravesande (@OldBlackHack) October 30, 2019

Ozil is the most creative Arsenal player!

Ozil is the most creative Arsenal player!

Ozil is the most creative Arsenal player!

Ozil is the most creative Arsenal player!

Ozil is the most creative Arsenal player!

Ozil is the most creative Arsenal player! RT till emery sees this — Lamarr ❁ (@Kinglamar___) October 30, 2019

This is a match littered with mistakes. It has all the chaos of recent Emery displays. But Mesut Ozil’s quality is evident every single time he touches the ball. You can’t help but enjoy it. — gunnerblog (@gunnerblog) October 30, 2019

Ozil comes off for Arsenal. If he does anything else decent Emery might have to put him in the league squad. #LIVARS — Paddy Power (@paddypower) October 30, 2019

If he remains the manager we will be at the bottom

He replaces Ozil and Toreria were They creates more chance Ozil was the key of the match but Emery makes stupid desicion This way we can't stay with #Emery for another day#EmeryOut #EmeryOut #EmeryOut pic.twitter.com/mNmjkq6ULi — Sergio Koviet (@SergioKoviet) October 30, 2019

Took off Torreira for Ceballos, took Ozil off when Saka was tired and playing nonsense…Unai Emery is just…plain shite! — Sidney 🚀♨ (@sidramatics) October 30, 2019

-Freeze ozil for the whole season

-Plays him with kids vs Liverpool to make him perform bad and leave him

out

-Ozil playing a 10/10 performance at anfield

-Emery subs him off at 65th minute

Sack that clown, he’s the reason behind our misfortune #EmeryOut — Gaji Jnr (@AhmadGaji5) October 30, 2019

Ozil has been so good that Emery got scared and sidelined the German??? Odd decision…#LIVARS pic.twitter.com/Or2VufRV1k — Football Geeks (@geeks_football) October 30, 2019

Why take off Ozil when he's playing out of his skin?

Emery's treatment of him makes no sense. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 30, 2019

Ozil has been too creative for Unai Emery's liking 🤡🤡#LIVARS pic.twitter.com/doEIGvutue — 🌚 (@AFC_Foreves) October 30, 2019

Emery actually just took Ozil off🤣🤝 pic.twitter.com/ExDPTcsbO0 — JoeChapman (@Joe_C_R) October 30, 2019

Unai Emery has finally nailed his own coffin. Ozil and Torriera off, went 4-3-3. Threw away a 3-1 lead

Threw away a 4-2 lead

Threw away a 5-4 lead His subs cost us the 5th goal and missed the pen that knocked us out. — ᵂᵒᶻ 🔴⚪️ (@WozAfc) October 30, 2019

Ozil controlled the final third, and he delivered above 7.5 imo. Emery took him off and gifted that zone to Liv. Played three DMs again and invited a huge threat from Liv wide play. Weldone Tactical Moron. Today im hapy Ozil prevailed. Now bench him till another cup game #LIVARS — OLAMILEKAN🌹 (@MaleekOlalek) October 30, 2019

Can someone tell me why Arsenal boss Emery just hooked Ozil? Seriously? pic.twitter.com/kOxqdTW8FW — Layth (@laythy29) October 30, 2019

Meanwhile, during the post-match press conference, Emery explained it was pre-determined to take off Ozil, as the former Germany international and 2014 FIFA World Cup winner was all set to be part of Emery’s plans for the Premier League game against Wolverhampton Wanderers this weekend.

“We spoke before the match and the substitute was planned so he [Ozil] did not finish very tired,” the former Paris Saint Germain (PSG) boss said, before adding:

“It was good to play him for 65 minutes. He did very well.”

Fans, however, seem to not believe Emery’s words as it is clearly evident that the 31-year-old deserves more game time at the Emirates.