League Cup |

#EmeryOut trends online as Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil gets subbed off early despite great game against Liverpool

#EmeryOut trends online as Arsenal's Mesut Ozil gets subbed off early despite great game against Liverpool

In recent times, Mesut Ozil has often been accused of playing a role in Arsenal’s defeats – but in the League Cup clash against Liverpool on Wednesday, it felt quite the opposite as the German turned out to be one of the best players for the Gunners.

Despite so, Ozil was prematurely substituted in the 65th minute as the scoreboard read 4-4 – and eventually, Arsenal went on to lose the game on penalties.

And the Gunners fans did not sit quietly, as they rallied online for the club to sack manager Unai Emery for his decision to take off their best player just when they had a shot at winning the match.

Check out some of the best reactions below:

Meanwhile, during the post-match press conference, Emery explained it was pre-determined to take off Ozil, as the former Germany international and 2014 FIFA World Cup winner was all set to be part of Emery’s plans for the Premier League game against Wolverhampton Wanderers this weekend.

“We spoke before the match and the substitute was planned so he [Ozil] did not finish very tired,” the former Paris Saint Germain (PSG) boss said, before adding:

“It was good to play him for 65 minutes. He did very well.”

Fans, however, seem to not believe Emery’s words as it is clearly evident that the 31-year-old deserves more game time at the Emirates.

Comments