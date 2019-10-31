WATCH: Liverpool vs Arsenal 5-5 (Penalties 5-4) full match highlights

In what was a very exciting contest in the League Cup on Wednesday, Unai Emery’s Arsenal lost against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool on penalties, after both teams ended regulation time with a monumental 5-5 draw.

You can watch the full match highlights, including all goals and penalties, in the video below:

6' Liverpool 1-0 Arsenal

19' Liverpool 1-1 Arsenal

26' Liverpool 1-2 Arsenal

36' Liverpool 1-3 Arsenal

43' Liverpool 2-3 Arsenal

54' Liverpool 2-4 Arsenal

58' Liverpool 3-4 Arsenal

62' Liverpool 4-4 Arsenal

70' Liverpool 4-5 Arsenal pic.twitter.com/i7lwiN4Y0l — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 30, 2019

Liverpool gained an early 1-0 lead in the sixth minute itself via an own goal by Arsenal’s Shkodran Mustafi, but the Gunners equalized via Lucas Torreira in the 19th minute (1-1).

In the 26th minute, Emery’s summer signing Gabriel Martinelli scored his first goal of the day to hand Arsenal the lead (2-1). Ten minutes later, Martinelli scored his second and helped them take a 3-1 lead, but James Milner scored one back for the Reds via a penalty in the 43rd minute.

At half-time, the scorecard read Liverpool 2 – 3 Arsenal.

During the second half, Ainsley Maitland-Niles scored one more for the Gunners in the 54th minute, but goals from Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain (58′) and Divock Origi (62′) helped Liverpool tie the scoresheet once again at 4-4.

Arsenal’s Joe Willock then scored a magnificent goal from outside the box 70 minutes in (4-5), and Liverpool’s final equalizer came during the fourth minute of injury time, when Origi scored his second of the day with a cheeky finish (5-5).

As the match moved on to penalties, Milner, Adam Lallana, Rhian Brewster, Origi and Curtis Jones scored for the Reds, while Hector Bellerin, Matteo Guendouzi, Martinelli and Maitland-Niles scored for Arsenal.

Dani Ceballos’ spot-kick was saved brilliantly by Liverpool’s goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, and that eventually resulted in the win for Jurgen Klopp and co., who will now advance towards the quarter-finals of the competition.