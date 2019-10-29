Ahead of Wednesday’s League Cup clash between Manchester United and Chelsea, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted that their opponents have a better youth setup than themselves.

“Chelsea are a very exciting team,’ he said.

“Frank [Lampard, Chelsea’s manager] has got players that have been on loan for one or two seasons in the Championship. The difference between my youngsters is that they are almost stepping right now onto the scene.”

“Axel Tuanzebe has missed the last couple of games, but he has been out on loan (at Aston Villa last season) and you can see the benefit. I think Chelsea’s young players benefit from that now. They are a mature young team,” he further added.

Solskjaer also said that it has been a major challenge for many of Manchester United’s young players like Mason Greenwood, Tahith Chong, Angel Gomes, James Garner and Brandon Williams to step into the first-team as the team struggled at the start of the season,.

However, he believes they will benefit from the experience.

“Character will be revealed in tough times, but I think the young kids have been excellent. I can’t give them any more responsibility and I couldn’t be any more happy with many of the youngsters,” the Norwegian went on, before concluding:

“We know it’s been tough, and we know that we have asked a lot of them because Paul [Pogba], Luke [Shaw], Anthony [Martial] and loads of other players have been injured. The youngsters have stepped up in a difficult period. But in the end, they will be stronger for it.”

Quotes via Daily Mail.