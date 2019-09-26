Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explains what went wrong for Manchester United against Rochdale

Manchester United had to huff and puff their way through to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup after a penalty shootout victory over League One side Rochdale.

And manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows that the club is a far cry from the glory days, explaining that plenty of work is needed to ensure the Red Devils can be formidable once again.

“As you normally are when it gets tight, you’re happy when you win, you’re through and you learn again about different things,” Solskjaer told Sky Sports after the win over Rochdale.

“That’s our tradition, to do it the hard way. The crowd was fantastic tonight so of course we just have to take one game at a time but also we’ve got more than one eye on the future.

“We know we have to change things throughout the club and we are doing that.”

The Norwegian boss also hailed the impact of young players such as Mason Greenwood, who scored, and Brandon Williams who came on to play the entire second half.

“It’s a great stage for some of the youngsters to prove themselves and there were one or two that really did,” Solskjaer said.

“I think Mason shows again he’s a goal-scorer and you’ve seen Brandon coming on, really assured performance on his debut, fantastic debut.”