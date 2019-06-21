Leeds face Salford City after EFL Cup first round drawn at supermarket

Gary Neville was thrilled after Salford City were paired with Leeds United in the first round of the EFL Cup.

Salford City will face Leeds United in the first round of the EFL Cup after the draw was made at a supermarket.

Leeds, who missed out on a return to the Premier League after losing in the Championship play-offs, were handed a trip to Salford in the week commencing August 12 during Thursday’s draw that took place in a store of UK chain Morrisons.

Salford are in the English Football League for the first time after their rapid rise, following a takeover by members of Manchester United’s famed ‘Class of 92’, which helped fuel a series of promotions.

The club’s part-owner Gary Neville enjoyed Salford’s draw, writing on Twitter: “Welcome back into my life Leeds United. Not seen you for 15 years.”

Huddersfield Town are at home to Lincoln City after their relegation from the Premier League, while AFC Wimbledon have been handed a crunch clash against MK Dons.

Cardiff City and Fulham, the two other clubs to drop into the Championship, will enter at the second-round stage with Premier League sides who are not in Europe.