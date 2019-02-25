Watch: David Luiz reveals what he told Kepa Arrizabalaga during Carabao Cup final

Chelsea defender David Luiz has revealed what he told goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga when manager Maurizio Sarri was substituting him in the dying embers of the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City.

‘I cannot explain it’ – Luiz on Kepa refusing to be substituted

The Spanish goalkeeper, who arrived from Athletic Bilbao in the summer for world record fees for a goalkeeper, appeared to have pulled a muscle in the extra time and understandably Sarri wanted to bring on Willy Caballero for him. Kepa, however, refused to come off.

It was then that Luiz decided to have a word with the goalkeeper but the shot-stopper could not be swayed. Chelsea ultimately ended up on the losing side as City prevailed 4-3 on penalties.

Luiz later revealed what he told Kepa during the fiasco.

“I just said to him we have to respect the decision of the coach. But, I don’t know if the coach wanted to change him because he was feeling pain or it was his [tactical] decision.

“I think the coach he wished to do the substitution because [he was not sure] of the injury, he didn’t understand that. [Kepa] was telling us he was good. He was okay. The game sometimes you don’t have much time to explain things, it’s okay.”