Jose Mourinho gives his take on Kepa Arrizabalaga’s refusal to come off

Chelsea’s loss to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final was overshadowed by a situation unlike any other. It involved the Blues’ ‘number 1’ Kepa Arrizabalaga going against his manager’s command after he was asked to come off late in the match. The instance has garnered a lot of comments, including that of former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho, who gave his own take.

Kepa Arrizabalaga’s actions during the final minutes of the Carabao Cup final instantly became the biggest talking points from the match. Despite City lifting their second consecutive League Cup, much of the focus was on the Spanish goalkeeper’s refusal to get substituted.

Kepa’s actions left Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri fuming on the touchline, while fans and players bemused.

Since then, many ex-players and pundits have come forward with their own views on the Chelsea custodian’s antics. Former manager Jose Mourinho also joined the list of those who attempted to break down the whole situation, during his appearance as a pundit for DAZN.

“On one hand, he’s showing personality and confidence by wanting to play, I like that. But by not leaving he left his manager, staff and a teammate in a complicated situation. It saddens me for them,” said Mourinho.

The Portuguese’s comments fall in line with a majority of pundits and fans, who commended Kepa for his desire to play on while slating him for disrespecting the manager and teammates.

Mourinho, meanwhile, also gave his views on one of his ex-players Eden Hazard, and his future, saying that he believes the Belgian has all it takes to make it at Real Madrid.