Willian clarifies why he ‘had a laugh’ with Pep Guardiola post Chelsea’s loss against Manchester City

Chelsea winger Willian has had to clarify why he had a laugh with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola after the London club’s loss to City in the Carabao Cup final.

The Brazilian started the game for Chelsea on the left wing, but was substituted in favour of Gonzalo Higuain, who was brought on by manager Maurizio Sarri five minutes into extra time. After the extra time finished goalless as well, City kept their nerves in the penalty shootout and prevailed with a 4-3 scoreline.

After the defeat, which was marred by the Kepa Arrizabalaga-Sarri incident, Willian posted his thoughts about the game on Instagram.

“I’m very sad because we didn’t win the EFL Cup title, which was our main objective today, but we gave 100% until the end and we left with our heads up. Let’s keep working, because there are more goals until the end of the season.”

In reply, one of the Chelsea fans quizzed the winger about why he was sharing a laugh with Guardiola after the match. In reply to which Willian said, “I just tried to be polite with him, as I try to be with all who talk to me.”