Watch: Chelsea fan refuses to shake the hand of Kepa after Carabao Cup mayhem

It was a night to forget for Chelsea and their fans, as the club slumped to a penalty shootout defeat to Manchester City, and suffered utter humiliation following the actions of their goalkeeper.

Deep into extra time, manager Maurizio Sarri appeared to be bringing on Willy Caballero for a seemingly injured Kepa Arrizabalaga, but the latter shockingly refused to leave the field, prompting chaos.

The touchline was a scene of madness as Sarri threatened to walk out altogether, but thankfully returned, only to change his mind about the substitution and keep Kepa on.

It was an unprecedented moment in football, and fans weren’t pleased with what happened.

Post-match, a regular Chelsea fan was waiting for his heroes to come down the stairs at Wembley, and he shook hands with every single player, barring Kepa.

The moment was captured by another fan, and clearly shows Kepa being snubbed for what can be assumed to be his disrespectful actions on the pitch.