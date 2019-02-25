League Cup |

Fans slam Kepa on social media for refusing to come off in Carabao Cup final

Kepa Arrizabalaga did his reputation as a player no good after his actions during the Carabao Cup final when he refused to come off the pitch. 

The game went to penalties, but before it did, Maurizio Sarri tried to take Kepa off and replace him with Willy Caballero instead. However, the Spanish keeper refused to come off, leading to a bizarre exchange that ended with the manager withdrawing his planned substitution.

The disgraceful act by the player did not go down well with fans either, who slammed him left, right and center.

 

Comments