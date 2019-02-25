Fans slam Kepa on social media for refusing to come off in Carabao Cup final

Kepa Arrizabalaga did his reputation as a player no good after his actions during the Carabao Cup final when he refused to come off the pitch.

The game went to penalties, but before it did, Maurizio Sarri tried to take Kepa off and replace him with Willy Caballero instead. However, the Spanish keeper refused to come off, leading to a bizarre exchange that ended with the manager withdrawing his planned substitution.

The disgraceful act by the player did not go down well with fans either, who slammed him left, right and center.

😳 – Have you EVER seen anything like it!? Maurizio Sarri tries to substitute Kepa Arrizabalaga for Willy Caballero, but Kepa refuses to come off and Sarri is absolutely FURIOUS! 😡 pic.twitter.com/Q81v6ry3Kk — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) February 24, 2019

Feel for Sarri — The_Don (@The_Bristol_Don) February 24, 2019

Yup, you gotta. That’s disgraceful from the keeper. The only other person I feel sorry for in that mess was Willy Caballero. — Jay Sharked (@JaySharked) February 24, 2019

Sarri needs to make a stamp on the situation after the game.

Next game kepa has to b dropped.

He clearly undermined the manager. — Sakib5 (@Sakib511) February 24, 2019

We have just witnessed everything that is wrong with the spoilt modern day footballer. Too much money and no respect for anything or anyone, Chelsea goalkeeper should he given a long club ban for his petulant behaviour. — Declan Monaghan (@DecMonaghan01) February 24, 2019