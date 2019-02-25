Kepa seen winking at camera after refusing to follow Maurizio Sarri’s orders

It was a horrid day at the office for Chelsea, as the Blues suffered a penalty shoot-out defeat to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final. But that hardly tells the entire story.

The moment that will stand out for years to come was before the shootout even took place. Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga was meant to be subbed off the pitch by manager Maurizio Sarri, but shockingly stood his ground.

This led to an absolute manic scene on the touchline, and ended with Sarri withdrawing his substitution and taking a huge dose of humiliation in the process.

It so emerged however, that Kepa didn’t appear to be too anxious about what had just happened, as was evident with this picture of the Spaniard actually winking in front of the camera following what went down.

The picture was shared by The Mirror, and clearly shows the shotstopper literally batting an eyelid to what went down in the final, and major repercussions can be expected of his actions.

(Image courtesy: Sky Sports)