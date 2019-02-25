Watch: Kepa refuses to get subbed during Carabao Cup final, leaves Maurizio Sarri fuming

The problems continued for Chelsea as they were beaten by Manchester City on penalties in the Carabao Cup final, but what stood out was the blatant disrespect shown by Kepa Arrizabalaga to the decision of Maurizio Sarri.

The moment came late in extra time, when it appeared that Chelsea wanted to make a substitution, and Sarri wanted to bring on Willy Caballero for Kepa.

As the board went up however, Kepa signalled that he wanted to stay on the pitch. As Sarri turned his back on the action, the goalkeeper motioned to the referee he was staying on, and shockingly, the Chelsea manager withdrew the substitution!



It proved catastrophic, as Manchester City would go on to lift the trophy.