Harry Kane takes Twitter by surprise with hilarious reply to Piers Morgan

Tottenham Hotspur beat Arsenal 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium in the EFL Cup on Wednesday, and perhaps nobody was happier than Harry Kane as that happened.

The Spurs striker took to Twitter to hilariously troll long-time Arsenal fan Piers Morgan after the latter had called him out following the Gunners’ recent victory over their North London rivals in the Premier League.

The original tweet on that night from Piers Morgan looked something like this –

Hi mate @HKane – you ok? — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 2, 2018

Responding to this appropriately a few weeks later, Kane had his own bit of banter in store for the ‘Good Morning Britain’ presenter, and took Twitter by surprise.

I’m good thanks you ?? https://t.co/w5T7vJ7iry — Harry Kane (@HKane) December 19, 2018

The tweet has taken the world by storm, and adds further insult to injury for Morgan, who was forced to wear a Spurs jersey on air after losing a bet to Peter Crouch. If you’ve never seen the outspoken Morgan have to eat his words, this may be a good opportunity to see the utter humiliation.

True to his word, he did put the shirt on, and we can vouch that he has never looked better!