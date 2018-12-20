Kane on bench as Ozil misses out for ‘tactical reasons’

Arsenal and Tottenham have both named strong sides for their EFL Cup quarter-final, but Mesut Ozil is absent and Harry Kane is a substitute.

Harry Kane has been named on Tottenham’s bench for the EFL Cup derby against Arsenal, having suffered with a cold in the build-up to the game.

Both Arsenal boss Unai Emery and Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino have gone with strong line-ups for the crunch clash as the two clubs vie for bragging rights and the opportunity to move a step closer to silverware.

But Kane does not make the visitors’ XI for the Emirates Stadium quarter-final, taking his place among the substitutes in one of four changes from the team that defeated Burnley.

Paulo Gazzaniga reprises his regular cup role in goal, while Saturday’s match-winner Christian Eriksen comes in, along with Harry Winks and Son Heung-min. Danny Rose is captain.

Arsenal likewise make four changes following the defeat to Southampton, but there is no role for Mesut Ozil, restricted to a place on the bench on Sunday.

Petr Cech replaces Bernd Leno, with Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Aaron Ramsey joining the veteran goalkeeper in the line-up.