Kane on bench as Ozil misses out for ‘tactical reasons’

Arsenal and Tottenham have both named strong sides for their EFL Cup quarter-final, but Mesut Ozil is absent and Harry Kane is a substitute.
Harry Kane has been named on Tottenham’s bench for the EFL Cup derby against Arsenal, having suffered with a cold in the build-up to the game.
Both Arsenal boss Unai Emery and Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino have gone with strong line-ups for the crunch clash as the two clubs vie for bragging rights and the opportunity to move a step closer to silverware.
But Kane does not make the visitors’ XI for the Emirates Stadium quarter-final, taking his place among the substitutes in one of four changes from the team that defeated Burnley.
Paulo Gazzaniga reprises his regular cup role in goal, while Saturday’s match-winner Christian Eriksen comes in, along with Harry Winks and Son Heung-min. Danny Rose is captain.
#THFC: Gazzaniga, Trippier, Alderweireld, Davies, Rose (C), Winks, Sissoko, Eriksen, Dele, Lucas, Son.
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 19, 2018
Arsenal likewise make four changes following the defeat to Southampton, but there is no role for Mesut Ozil, restricted to a place on the bench on Sunday.
Petr Cech replaces Bernd Leno, with Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Aaron Ramsey joining the veteran goalkeeper in the line-up.
One hour before kick-off
Time for team news
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) December 19, 2018