FC Barcelona star banned from turning off mobile phone

Barcelona continue to try and improve Ousmane Dembele’s professional outlook and it seems that the player has made great strides after a moment of negativity – but things are still far from perfect.

Earlier, Dembele has been criticised for missing practice due to his seemed addiction to video games .

Even his teammates have commented on his issues, with Luis Suarez saying that Dembele lacked professionalism and needed to focus more .

However, things have changed as of late and the Frenchman has been doing better – with manager Ernesto Valverde appreciating the changes.

While there are still momentary lapses from the forward, Barcelona are taking more proactive measures to help remedy the problem.

According to reports , the Frenchman is now prohibited from turning off his phone or putting it in silent mode at night.

This should help in reaching him as he enjoys late nights of watching TV series and playing video games. At least this would help wake him up to avoid arriving late to team practices.