Real Madrid star admits that club misses Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid have struggled since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo and one of his former teammates has spoken on this issue.

According to Madrid star Marcelo, the team clearly misses the Juventus star but it was something that was expected to happen given the impact the Portuguese has brought when he arrived at the Spanish capital.

Cristiano spent nine seasons with Madrid, winning a number of sliverware along the way. However, he left for the Serie A giants in July.

In the early stages of the season, Madrid clearly struggled. However, they have improved since the arrival of manager Santiago Solari but they still have work to do as they are chasing La Liga rivals Barcelona who are atop the table.

The Brazilian spoke to reporters and spoke highly of Cristiano, saying: “He is a player who as well as being my team-mate is my friend, as he is with Sergio [Ramos] and Luka [Modric].

“It’s obvious that when the best player in the world isn’t in your team you’re going to miss him. But I don’t want to say that we don’t have the best players in the world in every position.

“Any team would like to have Cristiano with them, but Madrid will continue to be Madrid despite players coming and going.”

As for Cristiano, he has adjusted well since moving to Italy, scoring 11 goals in 20 matches for the club.