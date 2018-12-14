Barcelona squad happy with Dembele, says Alba

Ousmane Dembele can get better but Jordi Alba and his Barcelona team-mates are happy with the forward.

Barcelona full-back Jordi Alba insisted the squad were happy with Ousmane Dembele, although the forward has areas for improvement.

Dembele, 21, has endured disciplinary issues this season, but showcased his talent with a stunning individual goal against Tottenham in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Alba and his team-mates seemingly have no problem with the France international, although the Spaniard said Dembele could still improve.

“He is an important player for us,” he said on Thursday.

“He’s young, but in the dressing room we’ve never had any issues. At the end of the day he is playing well.

“Things can improve off the pitch but we are happy with him.”

In 20 games for Barca this season, Dembele has contributed nine goals and five assists.

The LaLiga leaders visit Levante on Sunday.