Barcelona star speaks about potential January signing

Alvaro Morata would be welcomed at Barcelona if the forward makes the move from Chelsea, according to full-back Jordi Alba.

Morata, 26, has been linked with a surprise January move to the LaLiga giants as he continues to struggle at Stamford Bridge.

Alba, a Spain team-mate of Morata’s, said he would be happy to see the former Real Madrid and Juventus forward join Barca.

“Morata is a player that I appreciate a lot, he has been a top player for many years,” he said on Thursday.

“At the end, it’s the club’s [decision] if they want to sign him or not, as with any other player.

“If the rumours are true, he would be very welcome, as all the new players [are].”

Morata has only managed seven goals in 21 games in all competitions for Chelsea this season, after netting 15 in 48 in 2017-18.