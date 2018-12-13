Reports: Barcelona star set to buy Spanish team

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique is on the verge of buying FC Andorra, a club in the fifth division of Spanish football.

Pique intends to help the club develop and make their way into the top-tiers of Spanish football. His investment group Kosmos will take over the debt of the club and they will announce a new head coach on Friday morning.

Pique has actively been involved in sports investments lately, making a splash with his amendments to the Davis Cup in tennis.

Now, it looks like he is set to make good on his promise to buy a football club, with the official announcement set to be made soon.

Andorra play in the fifth division of Spanish football – Catalan Primera.

However, while they are among the cellar dwellers at the moment, they did enjoy their fair share of success in the past, with their biggest achievement coming in 1993/94 when they eliminated Espanyol and Barcelona en route to lifting the Copa Catalunya.

They also came close to securing promotion from Segunda B, the third tier of Spanish football, on a few occasions.

Andorra confirmed that they are in talks regarding a takeover, but refused to name Pique and his investment group as the ones involved in the deal.

“Futbol Club Andorra has had conversations with different investment groups with the goal of ensuring the fulfilment of its sporting goals as well as an improvement in the club’s financial situation,” read a statement released by the club

“As of today [Wednesday] negotiations have come to a close.”