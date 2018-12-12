Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde takes sly dig at Ousmane Dembele

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has taken a sly dig at Ousmane Dembele after the club’s 1-1 draw in the UEFA Champions League with Tottenham Hotspur. The French international netted the home side’s only goal at the Camp Nou.

Dembele has had disciplinary issues since his arrival at the club and has made the headlines for his off-field issues. He was fined £90,000 ($112,000) for arriving late for training after Barcelona’s win over Espanyol in the Catalan derby earlier this week.

His on-field performances, however, have been commendable which seem to shadow his shortcomings. Valverde praised the 21-year-old’s outing against the English club but was quick to send out a muffled warning that the player needs to solve his disciplinary issues.

“He has made a great goal, possible for players with his talent,” Valverde said.

“We are happy with him and we said that throughout the season things happen that we try to solve internally. We hope that he and the rest will continue to give us much joys.

“I do not know [if the case is closed], tomorrow we have training.”

Dembele has made 14 league appearances for Barcelona this season, scoring six goals and giving three assists in the process. In the Champions League, the Frenchman has had four outings with two goals and an assist to his name.

Barcelona play Levante in their next La Liga fixture on Sunday, December 16th.