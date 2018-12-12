Lionel Messi breaks Barcelona La Liga record, closes in on Real Madrid legend

Lionel Messi’s record-breaking spree continued with his side’s victory against Espanyol in La Liga this weekend, with the Argentine equalling former teammate Xavi’s haul of 322 wins in the competition.

While Xavi achieved the feat in 505 games, Messi has taken just 431 matches. He is also closing in on Real Madrid legends Raul and Iker Casillas, who holds the record for most wins in La Liga with 334.

Raul, meanwhile, has 327 wins from 550 games, while the second spot is occupied by Andoni Zubizarreta with 333 wins, although he took a whopping 662 appearances to achieve the feat.

Messi broke a couple more records in Barcelona’s 4-0 victory, becoming the first player to reach double figures in goals for 13 consecutive seasons. His freekick tally also improved to 19 over the past four seasons, better than any team in Europe.

Barcelona also equalled a Champions League record during their draw against Tottenham, extending their unbeaten run at home to 29 matches.

As for Messi, he will be looking to overtake his teammate when the Catalan giants host Levante in La Liga next week.