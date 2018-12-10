Reports: Real Madrid star set to leave club

Real Madrid’s Costa Rican shot-stopper Keylor Navas is most likely to move on to another club after being demoted as second fiddle to Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

According to a report from AS, Real Madrid understands Keylor’s situation and the club will not hinder the player if he opts to move on to greener pastures.

However, despite the probable inevitability of the Costa Rican’s move away from the 13-time Champions League winners, it is reported that a transfer in January is not going to happen and will only unfold during the transfer window.

Once the transfer of Navas pushes through in the offseason, Ukrainian sentry Andriy Lunin, who is currently on loan with Leganes, will be the designated second goalkeeper.

3 – Real Madrid have won the Champions League in three of the four seasons with Keylor Navas: 2015/16, 2016/17 and 2017/18. Pedigree. pic.twitter.com/ohQ4MxVKt5 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 19, 2018

Keylor Navas has been Los Blancos’ first choice keeper when the club won three Champions League titles in four seasons, proving his ability as the last line of defence.

Real Madrid’s form when Keylor Navas starts this season: P7 W5 D0 L2 GF16 GA7 CS3 The 2017/18 Champions League goalkeeper of the year is struggling for a start. 👐 pic.twitter.com/lCTvSbsA9j — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 1, 2018

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 4/5; As of this writing, Keylor Navas is not happy being on the substitute’s bench for Real Madrid, especially given the club’s current lacklustre form and leaky defence. It is also reported that a move to a Premier League club is highly possible once he heads towards the exit doors of Santiago Bernabeu. Unless there will be a major development in terms of the pecking order within the club’s goalkeeping ranks, Keylor Navas will most likely depart come the summer transfer window.

