Real Madrid star blames the wind for poor showing against Huesca

Real Madrid squeaked to a 1-0 win against newly promoted Huesca over the weekend, often times looking disjointed and uninspiring. But their keeper had a completely different theory to explain away their performance.

The Belgium custodian made a number of important stops to keep the scoreline intact through the game after Gareth Bale gave the European Champions the lead after just 8 minutes.

However, from then on, Real struggled to build on their lead even as the home team clawed their way back into the contest, testing Courtois with regularity.

The win saw Real Madrid climb back into the top 4, just 5 points away from league leaders Barcelona.

But asked to explain Real’s lackluster showing against a newly promoted team, Courtois had a fairly unconventional reason.

We played well in the first half and the headwind in the second half complicated us, we did not play well because of that headwind. If you want to stay in the league [title race] until the end, you have to win here, so we’re happy for the victory.

Real Madrid take on CSKA Moscow in a dead rubber Champion’s League group game on Wednesday, having already secured qualification into the next stage.