5 deals that Barcelona could likely seal in January

Barcelona are currently leading La Liga by three points over Sevilla, who are second with 28 points from 15 games. The Catalans have not been at their best and might want to strengthen their team by making small tweaks.

So, here are the 5 deals that Barcelona could complete in January…

#5 Signing Frenkie de Jong

Despite the fact that Frenkie De Jong was reported to have signed a deal with PSG, his agent has denied those claims, much to the relief of Barcelona. The Catalans are eying a move for him and could push for it in January.

The problem, however, is that he would cost around €75 million for the Camp Nou outfit, which is quite a lot to spend in January. But one can’t really forget that they shattered their transfer record last January for Coutinho.

#4 Selling Ousmane Dembele

Barcelona have invested a lot of money on new players over the course of the last few years. Ousmane Dembele is among those players as the Catalans agreed to pay a maximum of €147 million for him.

He has, however, been poor for them and his attitude has come under scrutiny too. There are whispers of the club wanting to sell him and might just do that to recoup some of the cash already spent.

However, he is showing signs of coming good in these past few games. But is it too little, too late?

#3 Signing Krzysztof Piatek

Luis Suarez’s form had come under the spotlight earlier in the season but his exceptional performance in the Clasico against Real Madrid quelled all the disgruntlement.

Nevertheless, Suarez is aging and Barcelona need someone to replace him. The person they have been linked with the most is Genoa’s Krzysztof Piatek. The best thing about him is that he wouldn’t cost as much some big name forwards would.

#2 Selling Denis Suarez

This is very likely to happen. The youngster hasn’t been able to a break into the first team with the prominence of Arthur increasing with each passing game. As a result, Denis is not happy and wants to leave.

He has made only three appearances this season but interest in him is there as Chelsea and Napoli have been linked with the talented midfielder. Barca, too, are said to be open to the idea of selling him.

#1 Signing Matthijs de Ligt

Perhaps Barcelona’s biggest transfer target, Matthijs de Ligt according to some, is all but done and dusted making it only a matter of time before the Dutchman joins Camp Nou.

De Ligt fits Barca’s philosophy effortlessly as he is a great player on the ball and has a brilliant footballing sense. He would, however, cost in the region of €75 million – just like De Jong.