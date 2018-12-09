Barcelona star calls Ballon d’Or a lie; blames Madrid campaigns for Messi’s low finish

Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba has branded the Ballon d’Or a ‘lie’, stating that campaigns in Madrid were involved in teammate Lionel Messi’s fifth-place finish.

“The Ballon D’Or is a lie, there are many club and press campaigns [surrounding it]. Everyone knows that Messi is the best player in the world by far,” he stated.

Real Madrid’s Luka Modric went on to lift the trophy, breaking the stranglehold Messi and Ronaldo had on the award for 10 years; something Alba took offence to.

“They’ve not been fair with Messi. I think he finished fifth? There are campaigns in Madrid. If Cristiano had been at Madrid, maybe the press and the fans would have wanted him to win it, but he’s gone and in exchange it’s Modric.”

Alba also went on to slam Pele for calling Messi one-skilled.

Pele recently made headlines when he said Messi has only one skill, claiming Diego Maradona was a much better player than the Barcelona forward.

He has since received quite a lot of backlash, with former players and pundits alike criticising him for his bizarre comments.

Now, Messi’s own teammate has stepped up in defence of the Argentine. “Pele may not see it very well, if he says that about Leo,” Alba said. “Messi has everything.”

Alba’s comments come in the wake of Barcelona’s 4-0 win against Espanyol, in which Messi played a crucial role, scoring two sumptuous freekicks and shattering a couple of records in the process.