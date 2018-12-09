La Liga |

Twitter reacts to Lionel Messi’s record-shattering performance against Espanyol

Lionel Messi continued his record-breaking exploits with a stunning two-goal performance against Espanyol. 

Messi broke a long-standing LaLiga record whilst also setting a new personal milestone for himself as he helped Barcelona to a 4-0 thrashing of Espanyol.

Twitter was typically lit with fans astonished by what the little magician is capable of:

