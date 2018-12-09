Twitter reacts to Lionel Messi’s record-shattering performance against Espanyol

Lionel Messi continued his record-breaking exploits with a stunning two-goal performance against Espanyol.

Messi broke a long-standing LaLiga record whilst also setting a new personal milestone for himself as he helped Barcelona to a 4-0 thrashing of Espanyol.

Twitter was typically lit with fans astonished by what the little magician is capable of:

I don’t think I’ve ever seen more homerism than exists with Leo Messi. One of the best ever but you’d think every touch he did was a gift from God 🤷🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♂️ #truth #messi — Johnny D (@the1johnnyd) December 9, 2018

Me: Watching #Messi against Espanyol My brain:

Don’t say it

Don’t say it

Don’t say it

Don’t say it

Don’t say it

Don’t say it

Don’t say it

Don’t say it

Don’t say it

Don’t say it

Don’t say it

Don’t say it Me: 5th?!!! https://t.co/s6IXlf6Gwf — Glie Delicanho(e) (@Glietterati) December 9, 2018

Ironically, he's been voted 5th in Ballon d'Or! Another proof that voting is not always the right way to determine winners! Messi is "The Greatest of All Time" PERIOD.#Messi #BallonDor #football pic.twitter.com/hEzqbid1cQ — Thair Soukar (@ThairSoukar) December 9, 2018

I know he's never done it in the Premier League, but Messi is not bad. Pele has been taken to much erectile dysfunction medication. #Messi #LaLiga — Andrew Cosgrave (@cozzie81) December 9, 2018

My reaction today seeing #Messi goals and assist and realizing he finished 5TH in ballon d’or .. pic.twitter.com/D7tuIcDCX7 — Alex Damian (@imalexdamian) December 8, 2018

#Messi is a genius.

How lucky we are to be in your generation! 😍🔵🔴#ForçaBarça — Ali عالي🌴🐫 #Taoudenni #Tinbuktu (@OULD_BLEDI) December 9, 2018

Nah those French football journalists were drunk and high to vote #Messi in 5th place — Kòjo (@DatUncleOfYours) December 9, 2018

Scintillating performance by #Barca! #Messi played like he was possessed and wanted to prove a point. 2 wonderful #freekicks in a match, but could not score with his head though 😜#EspanyolBarça #LaLiga #Catalanderby #ForçaBarça — Dhaivat Mankad (@dhaivat_mankad) December 9, 2018

When Messi plays like he did today ,his level is infectious and he makes everyone raise there game.If Dembele and Suarez score like they are too we will beat anyone playing this way. #messi #visc #EspanyolBarca — OIL (@oilsoutlaws) December 9, 2018

Goals scored from direct free kicks in last 4 years from the top 5 leagues: 19 – Lionel messi😎

…

18 – Juventus

14 – Lyon, Real Madrid, Roma

13 – Bayern

12 – Sampdoria, Monaco, PSG

11 – Chelsea, Liverpool, Milan#Messi #LaLigaSantander @FCBarcelona @LaLigaEN pic.twitter.com/Y6aAjIbYST — man mondal (@manmondal) December 9, 2018

#Messi 's highlights from 1st half

only are better than the entire year

highlights from 4 players who finished

above him in the Ballon d'Or. I said

what I said pic.twitter.com/2kA9FfKOxg — ْ (@_Shiningg) December 8, 2018