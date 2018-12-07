Golden Boot winner and Ballon d’Or runner up slams Pele for Lionel Messi ‘one skill’ comments

Brazilian legend Pele stirred up a fair amount of controversy when he ridiculed Lionel Messi’s claim as the greatest ever by labeling him a ‘one skill’ footballer, in an interview given to Brazilian news outlet Folha de S.Paulo.

Pele’s exact comments on Messi were:

How can you make a comparison between a guy who heads the ball well, shoots with the left, shoots with the right… and another who only shoots with one leg, only has one skill, doesn’t head the ball well?

Predictably, there has been backlash from the footballing community to his comments, with Gary Lineker – Ballon d’Or runner up and World Cup Golden Boot winner in 1986 – taking to Twitter to make light of Pele’s statement.

Does anyone really genuinely think there has ever been a better footballer than Lionel Messi? I mean seriously? — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 3, 2018

Lineker, who banged in 42 goals in 103 appearances for Barcelona between ’86 to ’89, is a vocal Messi fans, even going as far as claiming that the diminutive Argentinian is ‘not a human being’ in an interview that he gave to the club’s official YouTube channel earlier this year.

Obviously, Lineker’s tweet was also met with some resistance from Cristiano Ronaldo apologists, with one fan even quizzing the former England striker about why the Portuguese star – who is the highest ever goalscorer in Champions League history – wasn’t in the conversation.

Yeah, you know Cristiano ronaldo, the all time top cl goalscorer? — Brandon (@bwfcbrandon) October 3, 2018

Lineker, however, simply laughed the comment off, suggesting that it was incredulous to even bring up the former Real Madrid man’s name into the conversation.

😂😂😂😂😂 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 3, 2018

With football personalities getting drawn into the GOAT debate regarding Messi once again, I think it’s safe to say that Lineker’s tweet isn’t the last we’re going to see of this saga.