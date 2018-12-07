Despite Ballon d’Or snub, Lionel Messi picks up another award

After being snubbed from the Ballon d’Or award, Lionel Messi has won another award – the Premio Aldo Rovira, given to the best Barcelona player of the last season. Messi, surprisingly, finished fifth in the Ballon d’Or rankings, which raised quite a few eyebrows.

The Argentine talisman has been scoring goals for fun and as is believed by many, is easily the best football player on the planet currently. However, despite that, Messi didn’t even finish on the podium for the Ballon d’Or with Luka Modric claiming the first place, followed by Cristiano Ronaldo, Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe.

However, leaving the disappointment behind, the Barcelona legend has added another accolade to his bulging trophy cabinet. Messi finished the 2017/18 season with 45 goals and 18 assists in 54 appearances, enough for him to win the Premio Aldo Rovira award.

This is the sixth time that the 31-year-old has won the award, which started in 2009. He has previously won the award for his performances in 2009/10, 2010/11, 2012/13, 2014/15 and 2016/17 seasons. Only three players other than the Argentine have won the prestigious award – 2011/12 Éric Abidal in 2011/12, Javier Mascherano in 2013/14 and Luis Suarez in 2015/16.

The award was introduced by former Barcelona director Josep Lluís Rovira in memory of his son Aldo, who passed away in a road accident in March 2009.

Image Courtesy: @ESPORT3