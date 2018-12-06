Lionel Messi misses out on World’s best Playmaker 2018 title, finishes second to Real Madrid star

2018 just isn’t the year for Lionel Messi and personal awards as he concedes ground to Luka Modric yet again – this time in the IFFHS Best Playmaker of the Year award.

The Real Madrid midfielder who played an integral role in his team winning their third consecutive Champions League trophy and leading Croatia to the World Cup Finals, finished a whooping 128 points ahead of Lionel Messi to win the award.

He also finished ahead of the likes of Eden Hazard of Chelsea, Kevin De Bryune of Man City, Neymar of PSG, Paul Pogba of Manchester United and Christian Eriksen of Tottenham to name a few. However, what was particularly eye catching was the gulf between first and second place, especially considering that Messi had won the award consecutively for the last three years.

Cristiano Ronaldo finished in 10th place on the list.

Here are the rankings, from 1 to 16.

Luka Modrić – 272 points Eden Hazard – 114 points Kevin de Bruyne -36 Neymar -18 Paul Pogba -14 Christian Eriksen- 10 Miralem Pjanic – 7 James Rodriguez – 7 Cristiano Ronaldo – 5 Isco Alarcon – 3 Jorge Luiz Frello ‘Jorginho’ – 3 Kylian Mbappe – 3 Ivan Rakitic – 3 Philippe Coutinho – 2 Toni Kroos -1 Thiago Alcantara -1

It is also especially noteworthy that since its inception in 2006, only once has a player from neither Real Madrid nor Barcelona won the prize (Kaka, AC Milan, in 2007).

Former Barcelona stalwart Xavi has won it the most, with 4 consecutive victories from 2008 to 2011.