Ahead of Ballon d’Or snub, Lionel Messi achieves three landmarks in 2018

Though it seems that Lionel Messi is now out of contention for the Ballon d’Or 2018 award, the Argentine talisman hasn’t stopped breaking records. Apparently, Messi is on top of most goals, most assists and highest (goals+assists)/match ratio charts of 2018.

It is reported that the Ballon d’Or ceremony, which is scheduled to be held in Paris on Monday, December 3, will have a new winner this year and both Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi are out of contention. However, despite that, the duo have been netting in goals for fun this year.

Messi, specifically, is at the top of all three of the aforementioned charts. The Barcelona forward has 45 goals for club and country this year, has provided 24 assists and has a goal+assist per match ratio of 1.30. No other player has better numbers this year.

Ronaldo, however, has scored as many goals (45) for Real Madrid, Juventus and Portugal this year. On the assists numbers, the Portuguese is well behind is Argentine counterpart with 12 assists. While Messi has played 50 matches this season, Ronaldo has featured in 47.

With such numbers, it is baffling that the duo won’t be one of the Ballon d’Or winners after 10 years. Luka Modric, Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe are believed to be the favourites with reports favouring the Croatia and Real Madrid midfielder.