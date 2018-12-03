Hankook “Be one with it”: Karim Benzema’s century of goals for Real Madrid

In this week’s Hankook “Be one with it” series, we profile French striker Karim Benzema who has sealed his name as one of Real Madrid’s best strikers in the club’s decorated history.



Since joining Los Merengues in 2009 for around €35 million, the former Lyon forward has gone on to win 16 titles, with four UEFA Champions League and two La Liga trophies as the highlight of his career.

Blessed with an eye for goal, the 30-year-old has found the back of the net 132 times in more than 290 appearances.

In his time with the club, he has played seen off the challenge of Emmanuel Adebayor, Gonzalo Higuan and even the legendary Raul, to become Madrid’s top choice when it comes to spearheading the attack.

Benzema’s class was acknowledged by everyone in world football as he claimed the French Player of the Year in 2011, 2012 and 2014.

He also led the charts in assists in the Champions League during the 2011/12 campaign and scored the fastest goal in an El Clasico on December 10 20122, when he put the ball into the net with just 21 seconds on the clock.

There is no sign of the Frenchman slowing down despite his age and Benzema already has 10 goals in all competitions this season.

If Madrid are to challenge for the Champions League and La Liga title this season, they will need Benzema to continue his goalscoring ways with the help of Gareth Bale and Marco Asensio.

As a club, Real Madrid are always striving to keep themselves perched at the top of European football and just like Hankook, they will keep pushing the boundaries of innovation, in search of new ways and techniques to better themselves.