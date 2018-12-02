Ballon d’or 2018: Barcelona manager unhappy with Lionel Messi omission

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde is admittedly ‘surprised’ by the fact that his star player Lionel Messi may well be missing out on a chance to be called Ballon d’or winner this year.

The results of the Ballon d’or 2018 were leaked recently, and it was rumored that Luka Modric would win the award, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Antoine Griezmann finishing up the podium spots.

That means no space for Lionel Messi, the man who has won five such honors and was a top pick this year as well.

The snub hasn’t gone down well with his club boss Ernesto Valverde who admitted in a news conference that he was surprised with that call.

“It surprises me as much as anyone else,” Valverde said.

“Messi’s been named the best player in the Champions League this season after the first, second and fifth round of fixtures, and he didn’t play in the third and fourth games because he was injured. That’s not us saying that, either, it’s [an award] picked by UEFA. It’s a little strange he is not in the running.”

“To those that are among the final three, congratulations,” the manager went on. “Everyone is free to think what they want, but it is strange, yes.”