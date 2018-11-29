Reports: Barcelona set to rename Camp Nou

Barcelona are set to begin a whole new post-Camp Nou era, with the Catalan giants closing in on a £355m deal with pharmaceutical company Grífols to license the naming rights to the iconic stadium.

The club are in the midst of planning a massive overhaul of the Camp Nou and are on the lookout for a partner to enter into the venture, and it appears Grifols are in pole position.

The restoration involves increasing the capacity of the stadium to a whopping 105,000 as well as installing a new roof that would be capable of catching rain water to the pitch. The entire process is expected to take at least four years and would cost £550 million.

The deal is expected to be completed by the end of the year, with members needing to ratify it through a vote for it to be finalised.

Mediapro was another company involved in negotiations however it has emerged that Grifols are closing in on an agreement.

In recent years, the club have signed sponsorship deals with the likes of Qatar Airways and Rakuten after famously resisting such offers in the past, which cost them millions in sponsorship agreements.

Currently the largest stadium in Europe, the Camp Nou has been in existence since 1957, witnessing a number of historic moments, including the rise of club legend Lionel Messi.