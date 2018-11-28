5 players Real Madrid could look at to replace Luka Modric

Luka Modric might be the front-runner to win the Ballon d’Or but it doesn’t hide the fact that the Croat is 33 years old and will soon reach the point where his powers begin to wane. As a result, Madrid should look for reinforcements – and here are 5 players they can target.

#5 Sandro Tonali (Brescia)

The Italian youngster is on Chelsea’s radar right now but could very well be taken to Madrid should the need be. He currently plays for Brescia in Serie B but he has immense potential to play for a big club.

Plying his trade as a deep-lying playmaker, he could very well go on to be the next Marco Verratti – and that would be a very good replacement for the Croatia captain.

#4 Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio)

Real Madrid had been linked with a move for the Serbian in the summer but in the end, it turned out be just whispers in the air. The Lazio star had a good 2017-18 season but has been indifferent so far this season.

As a result, Lazio president Claudio Lotito might be open to selling him if the right offer comes in. The Serbian is a strong midfielder that has a good eye for a pass but is likely cost the Galacticos a fortune.

#3 Miralem Pjanic (Juventus)

The Galacticos have previously been credited with an interest for the Bosnian and might very well be on their radar once the senior officials at the Bernabeu believe it is time to replace Modric.

Pjanic is very similar to the Croatian in many aspects. Both started as advance midfielders before being pushed deep, where they now control games for their respective teams.

#2 Frenkie De Jong (Ajax)

One of the hottest prospects in Europe right now is Frenkie De Jong. Such is the hype around him that almost every top club in Europe seem to want to sign him.

Playing in deep midfield, De Jong not only controls the tempo of his team but also breaks the play of the opponents and shields his backline. His positional awareness is what stands out about him and Madrid could have an ace if they sign him.

#1 Mateo Kovacic (Real Madrid on loan to Chelsea)

There is a saying somewhere in the lines of ‘you scour the entire world to find the right person for you when she/he lives just next door’. In Madrid’s case, the ‘right person’ is actually owned by them.

Mateo Kovacic might be in Chelsea now but there seems to be no buy-out clause in his loan deal. He was signed with the purpose of being Modric’s successor and the time for it has perhaps come as he has been very good for Chelsea so far this season.