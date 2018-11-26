Hankook “Be one with it”: Marcelo’s winning control gives Real Madrid the edge

In this week’s Hankook “Be one with it” series, we profile Brazilian wing-back Marcelo who has made the Bernabeu his playground over the years.

The 30-year-old joined the La Liga giants from Fluminense back in 2007 and has gone on to make more than 300 appearances for the Los Merengues.

His deft touches, nimble control and ability to strike long-range shots has seen him amass 25 goals, despite playing as a wing-back with defensive duties.

Hankook Tire 'Be One With It' – Mo Ali – Winning Control Looking to improve your technique on the ball? Moalifc shows some drills that will help better your control and touch, with Hankook Tire Global!.#HankookTire #BeOneWithIt #sp Posted by FOX SPORTS Asia on Sunday, 25 November 2018

Over the span of his time with Madrid, Marcelo has won the La Liga four times, the UEFA Champions League four times and has a total of 19 winner’s medals.

With no sign of stopping anytime soon, the left-back who once earned praise from the game’s greats like Paolo Maldini and Diego Maradona will continue to rampage his way down the flank and hopefully win a 20th medal before he calls time on his glorious career.

As a club, Real Madrid are always striving to keep themselves perched at the top of European football and just like Hankook, they will keep pushing the boundaries of innovation, in search of new ways and techniques to better themselves.