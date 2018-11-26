Watch: Lionel Messi destroys Atletico Madrid’s Filipe Luis with a sensational no-look turn

Lionel Messi has destroyed more than just a handful of defenders with his trickery on the football field in his glorious career. And Atletico Madrid’s Filipe Luis got the same treatment when the Rojiblancos welcomed Barcelona to the Wanda Metropolitano for a La Liga encounter on Saturday!

With the match entering its 21st minute and still goalless, Barcelona right-back Nelson Semedo played a lofted pass towards Messi. The Argentine ran towards the ball, headed it further up to make time and space for him to control it and with a no-look turn nutmegged Luis.

Messi continued his run, hugging the touchline, and played a one-two with Luis Suarez but the ball ultimately went out for goal-kick. Here’s the video of how Messi destroyed the Brazilian full-back.

Just Messi things 🔥 How about this turn to destroy Atletico’s Filipe Luis! pic.twitter.com/obswfAcfNo — FOX Sports Football (@FOXFOOTBALL) November 25, 2018

The match, 13th of the season for both the sides, was crucial as only a point separated the two La Liga giants. After staying goalless for over 75 minutes, the match sprung into life when Diego Costa put Madrid ahead in the 77th minute.

It looked as if Atletico will run away with the three points and leapfrog Barcelona on the league table. However, substitute Ousmane Dembele’s late strike, in the 90th minute, meant the sides shared a point each and the Catalans held on to their one-point lead.