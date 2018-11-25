Ramos ‘angry’ after Madrid defeat

Sergio Ramos slammed Real Madrid after they were humbled by Eibar in LaLiga.

Madrid suffered their first loss under coach Santiago Solari, humbled as Gonzalo Escalante, Sergi Enrich and Kike scored for Eibar.

Ramos rued his side’s intensity after Madrid failed to close the gap on Barcelona and Atletico, who drew 1-1 later in the day.

“We head home angry because after going off on international duty on a great run which saw us pick up confidence, we’ve fallen to another disappointing result away from home and dropped further off the top,” he said, via the club’s website.

“We have to take a good look at ourselves, we weren’t at the level we should be, we lacked intensity and that has shown in the scoreline.”

Ramos paid tribute to Eibar, who jumped into eighth in the LaLiga table with their first ever win over Madrid.

“Take nothing away from Eibar, we have to congratulate them on a great performance. They made the most of their strengths very well,” he said.

“After a poor run of results, the team struggles for morale and when you’re unable to match your opposition in terms of intensity you’re just an average side.”