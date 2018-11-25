Sergio Ramos was the subject of doping claims on Friday, but LaLiga president Javier Tebas has backed the Real Madrid captain.

German publication Der Spiegel made a series of claims, as part of the Football Leaks investigation, which suggested Spain skipper Ramos broke anti-doping protocol on two occasions.

The first related to an alleged post-match mix-up following Madrid’s victory in the Champions League final against Juventus in 2017 in which Der Spiegel claim traces of a forbidden substance were found in Ramos’ sample.

Real Madrid quickly issued a strong rebuttal against the claims and Ramos released a statement denying all wrongdoing on Saturday.

Comunicado oficial | Official Announcement pic.twitter.com/dYYFMWKjj3 — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) November 24, 2018

And Tebas believes Ramos and Madrid are in the clear over the Football Leaks allegations.

“I’ve known [Real Madrid president] Florentino Perez’s opinion on this topic very well for years and he is a man very obsessed with the idea that there shouldn’t be doping in sport, even less in football,” Tebas said.

“I don’t have any doubt that things are clear there. I will have to look at it because I got back late last night from travelling and I don’t know.

“When these things happen it depends on the Spanish Agency for Protection of Health in Sport, if they didn’t open a case then we won’t have any knowledge of it which I think gives the relevant explanation.”