Revealed: Klopp reason for rejecting Real Madrid offer

Real Madrid have just lost their first game under new manager Santiago Solari. The Blancos lost 3-0 against Eibar, which is the first time the latter have won against the Galacticos in La Liga.

With this loss, fingers are once again being raised and this time it is towards Santi Solari. The Argentine only recently signed a deal to become Madrid’s full-time manager but lost his very first game after putting pen on paper.

And now, Don Balon have come up with a report claiming that the Galacticos had actually approached Jurgen Klopp after things went from bad to worse under former Spain boss Julen Lopetegui.

Since there was no way that the Liverpool manager would leave during the middle of the season, Perez wanted him to join from next season onwards. The Reds’ manager, however, refused to oblige.

The Spanish outlet continued to state that there were two reasons for the German’s rejection.

One, he wasn’t sure as to whether the Merengue stars would oblige to his football ideology without hesitation. After all, almost every player in the team has multiple medals to their respective names.

Second, and the most important, is Sergio Ramos. The former Borussia Dortmund manager is aware of the Spain captain’s influence over the team and saw a potential power struggle happening with him.

It can’t be said for sure whether this report is true but there is definitely no reason for the Liverpool boss to leave the Reds at this point in time. The Merseyside outfit are not only playing some beautiful football but are also just two points behind Manchester City in the Premier League table.

On the other hand, Real Madrid are clearly struggling as they are not only 6th in the table but are also in a need of a major overhaul of the squad.