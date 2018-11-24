Only bottom club Huesca have a worse defensive record away from home in LaLiga this season than an ailing Real Madrid.

Real Madrid’s woeful defensive efforts away from home in LaLiga this season were laid bare as Eibar stormed to a 3-0 victory over the European champions.

Gonzalo Escalante bundled home a first-half opener and Jose Luis Mendilibar’s men were in rampant form after the break, with Sergi Enrich and Kike Garcia on target as Madrid crumbled.

It marked a grim opening to Santiago Solari’s permanent tenure as Los Blancos boss, with his team sixth in the table – now only two points above their weekend conquerors.

The loss followed setbacks such as a 5-1 Clasico thumping at Camp Nou against Barcelona and a 3-0 September reverse at Sevilla.

It means Madrid have now conceded 16 goals on the road in Spain’s top flight – only Huesca at the foot of the table (19) have let in more.