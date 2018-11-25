5 players whose career derailed after joining Barcelona

Joining Barcelona is a dream for almost every footballer. After all, they are one of the greatest teams in the history of football and playing at the Camp Nou is always an honour. However, sometimes, dreams can turn into nightmares – and here are 5 players whose dreams were shattered after joining Barcelona…

#5 Keirrison (Londrina)

The first player that comes to mind when reminiscing Barcelona’s failed signings is Keirrison. He was signed from Palmeiras after wreaking havoc in Brazil.

The Catalans signed him for €14 million and it turned out to be one of the worst signings in the history of the club. Keirrison was loaned out to Benfica immediately.

And then four loan moves later, his contract with the Camp Nou outfit was terminated with him not making a single appearance for the club.

#4 Alex Song (Sion)

For starters, how Barcelona deemed him fit for their system was baffling. The former Arsenal man had a few tricks up his sleeve but never really possessed the talent required to be a Barcelona star.

The Blaugrana signed him in 2012 and Song spent two years on the fringes before being loaned out to West Ham. He was then sold permanently to Rubin Kazan and he now plies his trade for Sion in Switzerland.

#3 Dmytro Chygrynskiy (AEK Athens)

When the Ukrainian defender was signed for €25 million in 2009, he was considered one of the best young defenders in the world. A lot was expected of him but he could muster only 14 appearances all season.

He was then sold back to Shakhtar the following season but could never truly find his feet again. He later admitted that the price tag hovering over him resulted in his failure at Barcelona and now plies his trade in Greece.

#2 Henrique (Corinthians)

Brazilian youngsters and Barcelona don’t really have a great relationship – bar Neymar, but then even that went down the drain when he moved to PSG.

Barcelona signed Brazilian defender Henrique in 2008. He was supposed to be the successor to Carles Puyol but ended up being loaned out to Bayer Leverkusen, Racing Santander and Palmeiras, who then signed him permanently in 2012. He failed to make a single appearance for Barcelona, just like Keirrison.

#1 Alexander Hleb (Bate Borisov)

And perhaps the greatest regret for both Barcelona and the player himself. Aleksandr Hleb was the heartbeat of the Arsenal team back in the mid-2000s.

However, he suddenly moved to Barcelona against then Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger’s wishes. In the Camp Nou, his career took a nosedive; so much so that he could never recover.

He now plays for BATE Borisov in his hometown.