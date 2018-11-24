Atletico to field makeshift defence against Barcelona

Atletico Madrid could have to face Barcelona’s Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez with a second-string defence on Saturday.

Atletico Madrid have been handed mixed news on the injury front ahead of Saturday’s LaLiga clash with Barcelona.

The capital club released an injury update on Friday declaring Lucas Hernandez, Thomas Lemar, Stefan Savic, Koke and Diego Costa were all fit for the visit of Ernesto Valverde’s table-toppers.

Diego Godin and fellow Uruguay international Jose Gimenez, both of whom are carrying injuries, were not mentioned, however, meaning they are likely to miss the game.

Savic and Lucas could line up in central defence and be tasked with keeping out the likes of Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi.

Costa will likely start in attack despite being in appalling form, the former Chelsea man having not scored in 18 LaLiga matches.

Atletico head into the clash as one of three teams a point behind leaders Barcelona.