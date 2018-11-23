3 players who need to leave Real Madrid in January

Real Madrid have had a torrid start to the season and are languishing at the sixth spot after 12 matches with only 20 points. Quite a few of their players have underperformed and a Cristiano Ronaldo-sized hole hasn’t been filled yet too.

While Los Blanocs need some signings in the January transfer window, there are a few players who would benefit their careers and chances if they opt to move on in the upcoming transfer window. Here are three such Real Madrid players.

#1 Luka Modric

The Crotian midfielder was at his best until the World Cup but after that he has failed to perform to his potential. Moreover, there are reports that the Madrid management is reluctant to offer him a new contract.

With interest from Inter Milan, Modric could get back to his best if he chooses to move to San Siro.

#2 Keylor Navas

Despite being with the club for over four years now, the Costa Rica shotstopper hasn’t been given the respect he deserves at Santiago Bernabeu. While previously the Madrid-based club were in pursuit of David de Gea even with Navas in the squad, they have now signed Thibaut Courtois which has reduced the Costa Rican’s game time.

He has started only two games in La Liga this season and prolonging his stay would only hamper his chances of finding more playing time in the future. Therefore, it would be best for him to move on in the January window as there would be quite a few clubs willing to sign him on given his capabilities as a shot-stopper.

#3 Isco

Isco has lost his starting place ever since Santiago Solari replaced Julen Lopetegui after the El Clasico loss. He has played only 51 minutes under the new manager, only more than youngster Fede Valverde.

With Chelsea looking to sign the Spanish playmaker, it would be in his best interest to leave the Bernabeu for greener pastures in the January window.