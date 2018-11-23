Asensio explains if Ronaldo exit is the reason behind Madrid’s poor start

Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit from Real Madrid was not to blame for their struggles early in the season, according to Marco Asensio.

Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio denied suggestions Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure was the reason for his team’s slow start to the season.

Madrid’s poor start to the campaign led to the sacking of Julen Lopetegui, but Santiago Solari has managed to get the LaLiga giants back on track.

But Asensio does not believe that Ronaldo’s move to Juventus in July could explain Madrid’s struggles.

“I don’t think so, really,” he told Marca.

“We have players of the right quality to score goals, play well and win titles this year.”

As caretaker, Solari led Madrid to four consecutive wins, enough to earn a contract until 2021, as they closed to within four points of league leaders and rivals Barcelona.

Asensio, who has a goal and an assist in LaLiga this season, believes Madrid have become safer in their approach under the Argentinian.

“Above all, we take less risks. We are more vertical now and we rely on that a little,” he said.

“We stay compact in defence and in attack we try to be more clinical and be more effective.”

Asensio praised Solari’s communication, saying the coach was clear with what he expected from his players.

“For now, as far as I see, he doesn’t talk much,” he said. “But the words he says are always effective and he gets to the point telling each of us what he wants from us.

“He gives off tranquility and confidence, which is important, especially considering the circumstances we were in.”

Madrid make the trip to Eibar on Saturday in their first game after the international break.