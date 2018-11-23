Diego Simeone could be without Atletico Madrid right-back Juanfran for Saturday’s LaLiga game at home to title rivals Barcelona.

Juanfran has added to Atletico Madrid’s defensive problems ahead of Saturday’s LaLiga game at home to title rivals Barcelona.

The right-back, who has started seven LaLiga games and three Champions League fixtures this term, sustained a calf injury in Thursday’s training session.

Santiago Arias is likely to retain his place in Juanfran’s absence, but head coach Diego Simeone has a selection headache for the visit of the league leaders.

Captain Diego Godin is expected to be unavailable after he damaged his left hamstring in Atletico’s last match – an injury that did not prevent the centre-back from netting a dramatic late winner.

Fellow Uruguay international Jose Gimenez has been sidelined with a similar complaint and is in a race to be fit alongside another defender Lucas Hernandez (adductor).

Barcelona top the table heading to the Wanda Metropolitano but they are only a point clear of Atletico, who have won four of their past five games in all competitions.

After hosting the defending champions, Atletico are at home to Monaco in Group A of the Champions League on Wednesday, needing a win to secure qualification.