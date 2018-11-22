Real Madrid & Chelsea set for high profile player swap in January

Eden Hazard has long been a target for Real Madrid and the speculations have only sky-rocketed ever since Cristiano Ronaldo decided to part ways with the Madrid-based club. And now fresh reports have emerged that Los Blancos are ready to send one of their most important players to Chelsea in exchange for the Belgian.

Chelsea’s Eden Hazard has been one of the best European players in recent history and probably the best English Premier League player this season. Naturally, he has been linked with most of the top shots out in the transfer market looking for a proven forward.

Now, OKDIARIO claim that Real Madrid are ready to let Gareth Bale move to Chelsea in favour of Hazard. Moreover, the La Liga giants are eager to complete the deal in January itself.

While Madrid have struggled in their league, Chelsea have been one of the best teams in England are yet to be beaten this season and Hazard has been their protagonist. Thus it looks highly unlikely that Maurizio Sarri will let his star player leave. However, with Madrid and Florentino Perez involved in the negotiations, you never know what could happen.

FOX Sports Probability Rating: 1/5