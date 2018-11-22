Andre Silva has impressed since joining Sevilla on loan from AC Milan, and the five-time Europa League winners plan to buy him outright.

Sevilla will take up their option to sign Andre Silva on a permanent deal from AC Milan having impressed since joining on loan, according to the Spanish club’s sporting director Joaquin Caparros.

Silva rose to prominence with Porto in the 2016-17 season, his 16 Primeira Liga goals in 32 appearances earning him a reported €38million move to Serie A as Milan brought in a raft of reinforcements.

Things did not go to plan for Silva in Italy, as the striker scored just two Serie A goals in 24 outings, but that poor form opened the door for Sevilla – who had previously missed out on his Milan team-mate Nikola Kalinic – to make their move.

The Portugal international signed on loan in August and scored a hat-trick on his LaLiga debut nine days later, and Caparros is confident he will be staying at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan beyond the end of the season.

“Sevilla fans have to be calm, because he is a player that we have tied down well,” Caparros told the club’s official website.

“The player will stay with us on a contract for many seasons. We have all the rights, the option to keep him.

“Milan can say what they want, they and other clubs will want him, but we are aware that at the end of the season, or before, we will use that right [to purchase him].”

Silva is said to have already agreed a four-year deal with the club, whose purchase option is reported to be worth €35m, a figure that would smash Sevilla’s record transfer of approximately €24m for Quincy Promes in August.