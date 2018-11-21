Rafinha wants Barca exit due to ‘crazy’ Valverde selections – Mazinho

Rafinha looks set to leave Barcelona in the near future, with the Brazilian’s father baffled by Ernesto Valverde’s use of the midfielder.

Ernesto Valverde’s use of Barcelona midfielder Rafinha has been “crazy” and that could lead to a transfer away from the club in January, according to the player’s father Mazinho.

Rafinha spent the second half of last season on loan at Inter after recovering from a serious knee injury and, although he played regularly, the club decided against making the move permanent.

Having returned to Barca in pre-season, the 25-year-old looked set for significant first-team opportunities, particularly given his versatility in midfield and attack.

However, he has featured just four times from a possible 12 LaLiga matches to leave Rafinha’s father puzzled and frustrated.

“It’s a crazy thing,” former Brazil international Mazinho told Sport. “He [Rafinha] doesn’t understand anything [about why he is not playing].

@Rafinha is our h different goalscorer the in Champions League

No other club can match that record!#BarçaInter pic.twitter.com/pgTrBmhzhG — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 24, 2018

“Only the coach knows why he hasn’t played, and the truth is that we have to try to get Rafa back to a regular playing situation.

“At Barcelona, he’s getting three games in a row then being dropped. The coach has his way of working in his head, but for Rafa, he had a very good pre-season and some spectacular games, so this situation isn’t understood.

“We have to look for an exit because it is very complicated here. It’s been practically two years, he plays very little and needs a club that will give him 30 or 40 games per season.

“He hasn’t had continuity in the game for a long time. We won’t rule out a January transfer, and there are interested clubs.

“Barcelona are willing to give the transfer the green light and the player is happy, so we will work together.”